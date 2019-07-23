Cannabis
July 23, 2019 6:23 am

9 people charged in illegal sale of cannabis outside dispensary, Toronto police say

By Staff The Canadian Press

The City of Toronto recently began putting concrete blocks in front of dispensaries, but that hasn't stopped them from continuing sales.

Global News
A A

Toronto police say nine people have been arrested outside of an illegal cannabis dispensary Sunday night.

Police say they were alerted to an illegal cannabis dispensary called Cafe from ongoing complaints from residents near the downtown store.

Police say officers observed a 16-year-old boy purchasing cannabis from the dispensary on Fort York Boulevard.

READ MORE: City of Toronto ramps up fight to close illegal cannabis stores

They say the boy then walked to the back of a line of customers and redistributed the cannabis he had purchased.

Police say officers arrested the boy and eight other people and they are facing multiple charges including possession and distribution of illicit cannabis.

Police say they will appear in court at a later date.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
cafe
Cafe Dispensary
Cannabis
Crime
Dispensaries
Marijuana
Marijuana Dispensaries
Toronto
Toronto Police
toronto police service

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.