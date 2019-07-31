Video captures violent attack of Kingston convenience store owner

Global News has obtained surveillance video of what appears to be a violent assault of a Kingston convenience store owner.

One of the women in the video is Ruby Lu, the owner of Sun Convenience Store on Montreal Street.

She says she watched a woman walk in and proceed to the back of the store before she was violently assaulted.

A Montreal St. convenience store owner was assaulted yesterday and was taken to hospital, according to police. The owner spoke to me on-camera today about the experience. @CKWS_TV pic.twitter.com/YnWqiVqeo5 — Kraig Krause (@KrauseKraig) July 31, 2019

“[She] walked in and took two cans of Red Bull … and I saw [it] on the camera,” Lu told Global News.

“[I] asked her to put it back and she just took out the two Red Bull and smashed [them] on my face and 20 times on my back.”

Lu says another customer called police, but the woman fled the scene.

Lu required several stitches to close a gash on her eyebrow.

Ruby Lu says she suffered a gash to her eyebrow requiring multiple stitches and bruises to her back. Full story tonight. pic.twitter.com/2zSgZ0vueF — Kraig Krause (@KrauseKraig) July 31, 2019

Now, after six years in business and what she described as countless thefts, Lu is hoping for justice.

“The stealing happens every day, and I really want police to be quick and help us, and get the person arrested and charged,” Lu said.

Police confirmed they are investigating the incident and that the suspect is still at large.

They are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

