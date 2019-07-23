Woman tried to run over boyfriend with car when he broke up with her, say Kingston police

A 28-year-old Kingston woman is facing charges for allegedly driving into her partner while he was trying to break up with her.

According to a Kingston police news release, the incident happened on Thursday around 7 p.m., when the woman went to visit her boyfriend.

When the man told her he no longer wanted to be in a relationship with her, police say the woman started to drive towards him.

Police say the man was able to jump to avoid being run over, but he was still struck by the vehicle, shattering the windshield and injuring his arm.

The woman then allegedly fled the home.

According to police, she turned herself in the next day and was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon and dangerous driving.

