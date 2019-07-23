Crime
July 23, 2019 10:53 am

Woman tried to run over boyfriend with car when he broke up with her, say Kingston police

By Online Reporter  Global News

A Kingston woman was charged with assault with a weapon after she allegedly rammed her ex with a vehicle.

Global Kingston
A A

A 28-year-old Kingston woman is facing charges for allegedly driving into her partner while he was trying to break up with her.

According to a Kingston police news release, the incident happened on Thursday around 7 p.m., when the woman went to visit her boyfriend.

READ MORE: Kingston man allegedly kicks down door of downtown restaurant, assaults police

When the man told her he no longer wanted to be in a relationship with her, police say the woman started to drive towards him.

Police say the man was able to jump to avoid being run over, but he was still struck by the vehicle, shattering the windshield and injuring his arm.

The woman then allegedly fled the home.

According to police, she turned herself in the next day and was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon and dangerous driving.

WATCH: Man faces attempted murder charges after transport truck crashes into Belleville building

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
assault with a car
assault with a weapon
broken windshield kingston
car attack kingston
Kingston
kingston car assault
Kingston Police
kingston police assault
vehicle assault

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.