Kingston man allegedly kicks down door of downtown restaurant, assaults police

Kingston police say a local man has been charged after he allegedly damaged the front door of a downtown restaurant and tried to fight officers.

They say officers witnessed the 41-year-old elbow a man who was walking with his family and then laugh, before entering the Princess Street restaurant.

Police say staff at the restaurant tried to get the man to leave, but he resisted and kicked down the front door.

They say that while officers were trying to arrest him for damaging the door, he put up a fight and violently resisted.

Hes been charged with assaulting police, resisting arrest and two counts of breach of probation.

