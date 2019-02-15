Sex offences in Kingston up 40 per cent since 2017: police stats report

Nearly 47,000 calls were made to Kingston police in 2018, acocording to statistics released during Thursday’s budgetary and crime stats meeting at police headquarters.

READ MORE: ‘It’s unacceptable’: New Oliver mayor vows to tackle crime in wake of shocking stats

The Kingston police provided numbers associated with 16 crimes that were reported last year, with sex offences being the most noticeable, having increased by 40 per cent over the previous 12 months.

In 2017, there were 159 sex offences. During 2018, that number grew to 223.

Help us improve Globalnews.ca Take the survey now!

Police Chief Anjte McNeeley told Global News that her team has been trying to improve the reporting process for victims.

“We’re developing an environment that provides an ability to interview victims with softer rooms and we have strong trauma investigators,” said McNeeley.

READ MORE: Overall crime in Surrey down, violent crime remains the same

Another crime category that seen an substantial increase was incidents of break and enter. In 2017, there were 485 reports — that number skyrocketed to 653 in 2018. Many of those incidents happened in the Queen’s University area, according to McNeeley.

The recent statistics have caused Kingston police to reach out to students and the university to help keep their neighbourhood safe.

“We are actively working with Queen’s security to have educational campaigns to ensure students are locking their doors at night and during the day,” said McNeeley.

READ MORE: Calgary homicides in 2017: Drug, gang & organized crime-related deaths lead stats

There were a few decreases in crime in 2018, though: 94 drug offences, which is a five year low; threats were down from 2017 with a number of 161, down 13 from the prior year; and assaults trickled down to 536 in 2018 from 618 in 2017.

Full statistical report:

Crimes against persons

2017: 1,351

2018: 1,362

Crimes Against Property

2017: 5,229

2018: 5,757

Other criminal code offences

2017: 1,185

2018: 1,195

Traffic Criminal Code Offences

2017: 124

2018: 120

Robbery

2017: 33

2018: 37

Criminal Harassment

2017: 91

2018: 137

Harassing phone calls

2017: 230

2018: 240

Theft of Vehicles

2017: 95

2018: 130

Other Thefts

2017: 3,198

2018: 3,390

Fraud

2017: 628

2018: 656

Mischief

2017: 764

2018: 871

According to Kingston police, the stats represent a snapshot in time as at year-end for each year. Coding is subject to change, as some investigations are ongoing.