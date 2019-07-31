Halifax police issue ticket to driver allegedly involved in crash with cyclist in Herring Cove

Halifax Regional Police have issued a ticket to the alleged driver of a vehicle that struck a cyclist in Herring Cove last week, sending the woman to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police announced on Wednesday that a 24-year-old man has been issued a summary offence ticket for a vehicle passing a bicycle when travelling on right when there is less than one meter between the vehicle and cyclist.

If convicted the ticket brings with it a fine of $295 for a first offence.

Police responded to the crash in the 1400 block of John Brackett Drive at around 6:20 a.m., on July 24.

The 54-year-old cyclist sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital. There’s no update on her condition at this time.

The 24-year-old man was not injured in the collision.

He is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court at a later date.