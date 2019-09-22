Canada election: Long Range Mountains riding

As part of the red wave that swept over Atlantic Canada in the 2015 federal election voters in Long Range Mountains elected Liberal Gudie Hutchings as their MP.

Hutchings earned 75 per cent of the vote in 2015.

Hutchings served as the parliamentary secretary for small business and tourism from 2015 to 2017.

Candidates

Liberal: Gudie Hutchings (Incumbent)

Conservative: Josh Eisses

NDP: TBD

Green: Lucas Knill

Global News is featuring the candidates for all parties running candidates in the upcoming 2019 general election. For a complete list of candidates, visit Elections Canada.

Geography

This riding runs along the west coast of the island. 65 per cent of the Long Range Mountains riding is from the former Humber-St. Barbe-Baie Verte riding, with the rest formerly a part of Random-Burin-St. George’s.

History

Riding was formerly known as Humber—St. Barbe—Baie Verte and Random—Burin—St. George’s before redistribution order of 2013. Both of the former ridings were solidly Liberal.