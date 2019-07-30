Traffic
July 30, 2019 2:45 pm

21-year-old victim in fatal Morris rollover wasn’t wearing a seatbelt: RCMP

A 21-year-old driver from Rosenort was killed Sunday morning on a provincial road in the RM of Morris, said RCMP.

Police said the single-vehicle collision took place on Provincial Road 422, two kilometres north of Hwy. 23.

A pickup truck, driven by the 21-year-old man, was travelling northbound when it rolled in the ditch.

The driver, investigators said, wasn’t wearing his seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said speed may be a factor in the collision.

Morris RCMP continue to investigate along with a forensic collision reconstructionist.

