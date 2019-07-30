21-year-old victim in fatal Morris rollover wasn’t wearing a seatbelt: RCMP
A 21-year-old driver from Rosenort was killed Sunday morning on a provincial road in the RM of Morris, said RCMP.
Police said the single-vehicle collision took place on Provincial Road 422, two kilometres north of Hwy. 23.
A pickup truck, driven by the 21-year-old man, was travelling northbound when it rolled in the ditch.
READ MORE: Manitoba RCMP urging drivers to be safe after 9 die in 7 days
The driver, investigators said, wasn’t wearing his seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said speed may be a factor in the collision.
Morris RCMP continue to investigate along with a forensic collision reconstructionist.
WATCH: What it’s like to deliver news of a fatal collision
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.