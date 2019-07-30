New Brunswick releases strategy aimed at heading off continuing nurse shortage

New Brunswick has released a strategy to address what is says will be a worsening shortage of nurses in the coming decade if action is not taken.

The plan focuses on the recruitment and retention of nurses as well as the promotion of the profession and the enhancement of nursing education.

Specific actions include recruiting foreign nurses as part of an immigration effort that would identify countries with similar professional standards and reduce potential barriers to registration in the profession.

As well, there will be an increased focus on attracting nursing students to New Brunswick’s universities and registered nurses to the province’s workforce.

There is also a plan to introduce high school students to the health professions through the school curriculum and co-op opportunities.

The province will consider financial incentives, including signing bonuses for nurses who agree to work for three years in rural areas.