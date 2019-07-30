Woman charged with manslaughter in Prince Albert, Sask. trailer court death

A woman is charged with manslaughter after a man was found dead at a trailer court, Prince Albert RCMP said.

Police said they were called to a home in the Eastview Trailer Court on Sunday for a report of an unresponsive man.

Officers said they found Dennis Hyman dead at the residence.

An autopsy is scheduled to take place Tuesday in Saskatoon.

Lucinda Rose Smith, 46, is charged with manslaughter in Hyman’s death.

She was scheduled to make her first appearance on the charge on Tuesday in Prince Albert provincial court.

