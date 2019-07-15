Death considered suspicious on Sturgeon Lake First Nation

The death of a man who was found this past weekend on Sturgeon Lake First Nation has been ruled suspicious, according to RCMP.

An unresponsive man was initially reported at a home around 10 a.m. CT on July 14.

EMS declared the man dead upon their arrival. His name and age were not released by police.

Preliminary investigation has determined the cause of death to be suspicious, Prince Albert RCMP said. An autopsy has been scheduled to take place on July 18 in Saskatoon.

People on the reserve will notice an increased police presence; however, RCMP said on Monday they believe there is no threat to public safety.

The major crime unit south is conducting the investigation with the help of forensic identification section members and the Saskatchewan coroner’s service.

Sturgeon Lake First Nation is approximately 145 kilometres north of Saskatoon.