Regina-born Chris Kunitz hangs up skates after 15 seasons in the NHL

Regina-born Chris Kunitz is calling it quits after 15 seasons in the National Hockey League (NHL).

Kunitz, 39, made the announcement on Tuesday.

According to the Chicago Blackhawks, Kunitz will join the club’s operation department as a player development advisor.

The four-time Stanley Cup champion played in 1,022 games, registering 268 goals and 351 assists for 619 points.

He won his first cup with the Anaheim Ducks in 2007 and added three more with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2009, 2016 and 2017.

In 178 playoff games, the winger amassed 27 goals and 66 assists for 93 points.

Konitz’s last season came in 2018-19 as a member of the Hawks, registering 10 points in 56 games.

His most productive season came in 2013-14 where he scored 35 goals and 33 assists for 68 points as a Penguin.

Kunitz also won a gold medal with Team Canada at the Sochi 2014 Olympic Games. He had one goal in six games.