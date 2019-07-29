Early-morning crash in Kelowna leaves one injured

One woman was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after an early morning crash on Kelowna’s KLO Road.

Just after 3 a.m. on Monday, RCMP was called to the scene of a rollover collision that happened between a Hyundai Tucson SUV and a Subaru Impreza.

According to Kelowna RCMP, the crash happened when one of the two eastbound vehicles tried to change lanes.

The female driver of the Hyundai was the only person taken to hospital as a result of the crash. Her passenger reported no injuries, and the occupants of the Impreza were also uninjured.

Witnesses who have not spoken to police about this crash are urged to contact Kelowna RCMP.