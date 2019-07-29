Bruderheim residents asked to stay indoors while RCMP search area

Residents of the central Alberta town of Bruderheim are being asked to stay inside while members of the Fort Saskatchewan RCMP search the area for a number of people.

RCMP said officers are in the area searching for suspects who fled from a vehicle believed to be stolen.

The K9 unit has been deployed and RCMP say additional people outside can make it harder for the police dog to do its job because of the additional human scents.

Anyone who has information about the suspects is asked to call RCMP at 780-997-7900.

RCMP did not have any suspect descriptions as of 12:30 p.m.

Bruderheim is about 62 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

More coming…