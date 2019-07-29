North End traffic stop leads to big drug bust for Winnipeg police
Three Manitobans are behind bars facing a slew of drug charges after police seized tens of thousands of dollars in contraband from a vehicle near Redwood Avenue and Salter Street.
The vehicle was pulled over in the 300 block of Charles Street Saturday morning when officers with the police Guns & Gangs Unit noticed it had improper window tinting.
A search of the car turned up 736 grams of meth – an estimated street value of $36,800 – 16.5 grams of cocaine, and 39 percocet pills.
Griswold, Man., residents Alexander Branden Mini, 26, and Zacoya Henderson, 21, are looking at multiple charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking, as is Regan Harold Olafson, 43, of Riverton, Man.
Mini has also been charged with two counts of failing to comply with conditions.
