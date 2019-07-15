Crime
July 15, 2019 3:17 pm

Meth, fentanyl found during police raid at Winnipeg apartment

Police found meth and fentanyl during a raid at a Furby Street apartment July 11.

A man and woman are facing a number of drug charges after police raided a suite at a West End apartment block last week.

The suspects were arrested while leaving the apartment block in the 400 block of Furby Street July 11. 

Officers returned with a warrant later that day to search a suite in the building, finding 1.33 kilograms of meth, 20 blotters believed to contain fentanyl, and $5,700 in cash. 

Police say the meth would be worth around $130,000 on the street.

A man and woman, both in their 40’s, have been charged with various drug and trafficking-related offences. Both have been released on a promise to appear in court.

