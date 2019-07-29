Barrie Transit to implement route changes in August

Barrie Transit is implementing changes to its routes, which will take effect on Aug. 25.

According to the City of Barrie, the changes will provide faster and more frequent services and are being made with no additional operating or capital costs.

“We’ve experienced significant ridership growth in recent years,” Brent Forsyth, Barrie’s transit director, said in a statement. “Since the implementation of the Georgian College Universal Pass in September 2018, Barrie Transit has seen a 36 per cent increase in ridership.”

The transit pass for all full-time credit Georgian College students costs $86 per semester and is added to their student fees. Regularly, a student bus pass would cost $255 per semester.

“In response to (the) demand, our staff worked hard to identify a cost-neutral route plan that will enhance the service,” Forsyth added.

The updated routes were designed using ridership and real-time bus tracking data, which was collected through the buses’ on-board automated passenger counters.

The route plan provides improved service to an area of Barrie where buses are frequently at maximum capacity, according to the city.

The Route 100 Blue and Red Express, previously known as the Georgian Express, will operate with peak frequency of 22 minutes.

The city says changes will also optimize routes in other areas in Barrie by offering connections and reduced travel times.

