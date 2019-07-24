39-year-old woman charged after being involved in multiple collisions the same day: Barrie police

A 39-year-old woman has been charged after she was reportedly involved in multiple vehicle collisions on Tuesday in Barrie, police say.

At about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a single-vehicle collision on Drury Lane, police say.

READ MORE: Township of Springwater warns residents after black bear spotted in the area

When officers arrived, they determined that the driver of the vehicle had been involved in an earlier collision at about 5:50 p.m. at the intersection of Wellington Street and Bayfield Street, police add.

According to officers, the first collision didn’t result in any injuries and the drivers were referred to the Collision Reporting Centre.

The accused woman’s vehicle was damaged in the first incident and needed to be towed, police say, but she left the scene in the vehicle.

READ MORE: Police investigating reported assault in Bracebridge

As the driver left, police add, she was involved in a collision on Wellington Street East before turning onto Drury Lane.

When she turned onto Drury Lane, police say she lost control of the vehicle and it collided with a home on the street.

According to officers, the driver wasn’t injured but was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

READ MORE: 28-year-old man charged after reported assault at LA Fitness in Barrie: police

Police say officers on the scene investigated the possibility of impairment, but it’s believed the woman was experiencing a medical issue.

The 39-year-old Barrie woman was charged with dangerous driving and failure to remain at the scene.

WATCH: (July 3) Erratic driver on Highway 401 caught on video