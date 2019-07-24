Township of Springwater warns residents after black bear spotted in the area

The Township of Springwater is warning residents after a black bear was spotted near Gill Road and Gallagher Crescent by a resident cycling in the area.

According to the township, bears usually avoid humans, but they are attracted to urban and rural areas for food.

Removing potential attractants — like garbage, bird feeders, pet food or fruit — can help residents avoid wildlife encounters, the township says.

To avoid human encounters with bears, the township says people should alert bears to their presence so they can avoid people. It also says people should watch for signs of bear activity, such as tracks and claw marks on trees; store garbage in waste containers with tight lids; and fill bird-feeders only during the winter, when bears are hibernating.

People can also clean food and grease residue from their barbecues after they’re used and keep pet food indoors, the township adds.

According to the township, if anyone sees a bear, they should stop, stay calm and slowly back away while keeping the bear in sight. If the bear does not leave, people should throw objects, wave their arms and make noise, the township says.

The township says anyone who sees a bear in a non-emergency situation can call 1-866-514-2327. If a bear is posing an immediate threat, the township advises residents to call 911.

