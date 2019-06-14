OPP and MNRF warn residents after reported bear sightings in Midland

Southern Georgian Bay OPP and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) are warning residents about bears after an adult black bear and cub were spotted in Midland in the early Friday morning.

At about 2 a.m., OPP officers responded to a complaint of an adult black bear on King Street in the area of the Lakeview Cemetery. Another officer on patrol also observed a black bear cub in Little Lake Park, police say.

The OPP and MNRF are reminding residents that black bears live in most part of Ontario.

Most human-bear encounters occur when bears are attracted by smells, so removing potential odours will help avoid unwanted interactions with the animals, OPP says.

According to police, singing, whistling or talking will alert bears to people’s presence, giving the bears a chance to avoid confrontation with people.

People should also be aware of their surroundings, especially when doing outside activities, OPP add.

If someone comes into contact with a bear, police say, they should slowly back away while keeping the bear in sight, get inside any nearby vehicle or building as a precaution and notify the police.

