2 charged with manslaughter after man dies from opioid overdose in Collingwood: OPP

A 47-year-old and 26-year-old have been charged in connection with the death of a 25-year-old man, which resulted from an opioid overdose in Collingwood, OPP say.

Shawn Brock, 47, and Amber Knudsen, 26, are both from Collingwood, police say, and were both charged with manslaughter, causing death by criminal negligence and trafficking heroin.

The incident took place on March 17 at a residence on Tenth Street, officers add, where Sam Bowyer, 25, was found unresponsive and later pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, an investigation revealed that the victim had died from an opioid overdose and had obtained the drugs from two people.

Anyone with further information can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

