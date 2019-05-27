Purple heroin may be linked to several deaths in Muskoka: OPP

Several recent deaths are being investigated in the Huntsville and Muskoka Lakes areas that may be associated with an unusually potent strain of purple heroin, OPP say.

Purple, also known as “Purp,” is heroin that’s been mixed with fentanyl or carfentanil, police add.

According to the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, fentanyl and carfentanil are powerful synthetic opioids. Fentanyl is 100 times stronger than morphine and 40 times more than heroin, while carfentanil is 100 times more potent than fentanyl and 10,000 times more than morphine.

Carfentanil is also intended for veterinary use to sedate large animals.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

The investigation is ongoing.