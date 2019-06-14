Barrie police searching for suspect in reported armed robbery

Barrie police are searching for a suspect after a reported armed robbery took place at a convenience store at 149 St. Vincent St. during the early hours of Friday.

The suspect displayed a gun, police say, and demanded the clerk open the till before obtaining cash and cigarettes.

The suspect then fled the scene on foot toward Duckworth Street, police say.

According to officers, the store clerk was not injured as a result of the incident.

Police described the suspect as about six feet tall with a medium build, wearing a black baseball cap, hoodie, pants, a bandana covering his face and shoes. He was wearing a white glove on his left hand and no glove on his right hand, officers added.

Anyone with information can contact the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 ext. 2507 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

