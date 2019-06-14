Crime
June 14, 2019 4:53 pm

Barrie police searching for suspect in reported armed robbery

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

Police are searching for a male suspect after a reported armed robbery that occurred during the early morning hours of Friday.

Police Handout
A A

Barrie police are searching for a suspect after a reported armed robbery took place at a convenience store at 149 St. Vincent St. during the early hours of Friday.

The suspect displayed a gun, police say, and demanded the clerk open the till before obtaining cash and cigarettes.

READ MORE: 2 charged with manslaughter after man dies from opioid overdose in Collingwood: OPP

The suspect then fled the scene on foot toward Duckworth Street, police say.

According to officers, the store clerk was not injured as a result of the incident.

READ MORE: OPP looking to identify 3 suspects in reported Springwater theft

Police described the suspect as about six feet tall with a medium build, wearing a black baseball cap, hoodie, pants, a bandana covering his face and shoes. He was wearing a white glove on his left hand and no glove on his right hand, officers added.

Anyone with information can contact the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 ext. 2507 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

WATCH: 22 men arrested in numerous cellphone store robberies in the GTA, 9 cases remain unsolved

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Barrie armed robbery
Barrie Crime
Barrie news
Barrie Police Service
Barrie Robbery
Barrie store theft
Barrie Suspect

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.