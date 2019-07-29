There is a heat warning in effect for Greater Montreal, according to Environment Canada.

READ MORE: Check up on vulnerable people during Montreal heat wave, authorities say

Warm and humid air that has lingered over southern Quebec over the last few days is expected to persist until Tuesday evening, “causing oppressive heat,” the weather agency says. The humidex is also expected to reach 40.

WATCH BELOW: Montreal’s hot 2018 July breaks 97-year-old heat record



“The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors,” Environment Canada warns.

“Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place.”

Environment Canada is asking people to check on older family, friends and neighbours to make sure they are cool and drinking water.

READ MORE: Long-term care facility residents in Montreal suffer in extreme heat

“Seek a cool place, such as a tree-shaded area, swimming pool, shower or bath, or air-conditioned spot like a public building,” the agency said.

“Outdoor workers should take regularly scheduled breaks in a cool place.”

READ MORE: June 2019 was the hottest ever recorded on Earth — European satellite agency

Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected and could pose an elevated risk of heat-related illnesses, such as heatstroke or heat exhaustion.

WATCH: Heat packs a punch on Montreal moving day