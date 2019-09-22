Canada election: Edmonton Strathcona

Edmonton Strathcona is a riding in central Edmonton, just south of the river, which includes the university and Whyte Avenue areas. It stretches from the North Saskatchewan River south to the Whitemud, from Rainbow Valley Park on the west to Yellowhead Trail on the east.

Between 2008 and 2015, it was the only federal riding in Alberta not held by the Conservatives.

Linda Duncan has held the seat for the NDP since 2008. She announced last year she would not be seeking a fourth term in office.

Prior to Duncan’s win in 2008, the Conservatives held the seat.

Candidates:

NDP: Heather McPherson

Liberal: Eleanor Olszewski

Conservatives: Sam Lilly

People’s Party of Canada: Ian Cameron

Green: Michael Kalmanovitch