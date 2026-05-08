Québec solidaire holds weekend convention with uphill battle to broaden appeal

Send this page to someone via email

The annual convention of Quebec’s leftist sovereigntist party starts tonight in Montreal with five months to go before the Oct. 5 election.

Québec solidaire is positioning itself as the only true option for Quebec’s progressives.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

With 11 of 125 seats, Quebec solidaire is polling behind the Parti Québécois, Liberals, Coalition Avenir Québec and Conservatives.

Poll aggregator Qc125.com says the party would drop to seven seats if an election were held today.

Ruba Ghazal, Quebec solidaire spokesperson — the party doesn’t have traditional leaders — says the housing crisis, the environment, affordability, health and gender equality are on the agenda for the convention that ends Sunday.

Analysts say it will be an uphill battle for the sovereigntist party to broaden its appeal outside urban centres.