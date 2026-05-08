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Politics

Québec solidaire holds weekend convention with uphill battle to broaden appeal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 8, 2026 9:42 am
1 min read
Québec solidaire begins its annual convention in Montreal as the party looks to regain support ahead of Quebec’s October election. View image in full screen
Québec solidaire begins its annual convention in Montreal as the party looks to regain support ahead of Quebec’s October election. Karoline Boucher/ CP
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The annual convention of Quebec’s leftist sovereigntist party starts tonight in Montreal with five months to go before the Oct. 5 election.

Québec solidaire is positioning itself as the only true option for Quebec’s progressives.

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With 11 of 125 seats, Quebec solidaire is polling behind the Parti Québécois, Liberals, Coalition Avenir Québec and Conservatives.

Poll aggregator Qc125.com says the party would drop to seven seats if an election were held today.

Ruba Ghazal, Quebec solidaire spokesperson — the party doesn’t have traditional leaders — says the housing crisis, the environment, affordability, health and gender equality are on the agenda for the convention that ends Sunday.

Analysts say it will be an uphill battle for the sovereigntist party to broaden its appeal outside urban centres.

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