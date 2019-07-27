Police use forensic testing to lay gun charges against Winnipeg man

Winnipeg police have charged a man with weapons-related offences after officers say they recovered a reportedly stolen revolver at a house party three years ago.

On March 20, 2016, police responded to a report of gunshots on Manitoba Avenue at around 1:35 a.m.

Members of the canine unit and tactical support team responded to a house party in the 900 block of Manitoba Avenue, where 18 people at the home were removed and interviewed as police investigated the report of gunshots.

In a media release, police said no firearm was found inside the home, but a reportedly stolen .357 Magnum revolver was recovered from a recycling bin behind the home. The firearm was found to have four spent rounds in the cylinder, police said.

The major crimes unit continued with the investigation, and police said forensic testing of the gun was completed by a number of units, which identified a suspect who had reportedly been at the house party.

On Friday, police say they located the suspect at a residence in the 500 block of Langside Street and placed him under arrest.

Steven Allen Taylor, 26, has been charged with a number of weapons charges and was held in custody.