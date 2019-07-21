Man in hospital after gunfire in East Kildonan
A man was sent to the hospital after a shooting in East Kildonan on Saturday.
Winnipeg Police Service officers were in the area at 11:45 p.m. when they heard gunfire.
The officers found an injured man sitting inside a car near Gordon Avenue and Brazier Street.
The victim was transported to the hospital in stable condition.
The WPS Major Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation.
Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to call Winnipeg Police or Crime Stoppers.
