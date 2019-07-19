Review of Winnipeg police AIR1 helicopter to be released Friday

A review of Winnipeg police’s AIR1 helicopter is set to be released Friday.

Consulting firm MNP was selected to look into the effectiveness of the police chopper in 2018.

The service initially announced its plan to have an assessment in 2016, but it was cancelled after changes to provincial funding.

The survey on the flight-unit was to involve conversations with police service members, external stakeholders and the public.

The helicopter was purchased by the city for $3.5 million in 2010.

In the most recent survey, the helicopter was found to have responded to more than 1,500 hundred incidents in 2016.