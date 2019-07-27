Canada
RCMP say man dead after watercraft incident in Ellerslie-Bideford, P.E.I.

By Staff The Canadian Press

RCMP say a man is dead after an incident involving a personal watercraft.

RCMP say a man is dead after an incident involving a personal watercraft in northern Prince Edward Island.

Mounties were called to the area of Ellerslie-Bideford for a report of a body in the water on Friday afternoon.

They say a 37-year-old man from Lennox Island, P.E.I., was found next to a personal watercraft and pronounced dead.

Police say the circumstances of his death have yet to be determined.

