No charges laid in alleged sex assault of teen girl on Victoria’s Galloping Goose Trail

The suspect identified as the man who allegedly sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl on a popular walking and cycling trail this month will not be charged.

West Shore RCMP said last week they received a complaint from the girl, who was walking along the Galloping Goose Trail in Langford around 1 p.m. on July 9 near Sooke Road and Happy Valley Road.

Police said the girl was approached by a man who asked for directions.

When the girl gave him directions, the man shook her hand — then pulled her close, before giving her a kiss on the neck, police said.

Investigators say the girl pushed the man away, after which he thanked her and left the area.

RCMP said Friday the description and composite sketch of the suspect they released to the public led to a number of tips that helped identify the man.

Police then “located and [spoke] with the male who has been fully cooperative with police,” West Shore RCMP Sgt. Nancy Saggar said in a statement.

“The investigation has been concluded and investigators have determined that criminal charges will not be forwarded in this incident,” she added.

Police would not release any further information about the suspect, and thanked the public for their help with the investigation.

