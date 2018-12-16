Victoria police investigating after woman sexually assaulted in her home
Victoria police are investigating a frightening sexual assault involving a weapon early Saturday morning.
The incident happened around 1 a.m. in the 800 block of Ellery Street.
Police said a man, armed with a weapon, entered a woman’s apartment and sexually assaulted her.
The woman was able to flee the suite and report the incident to the RCMP, who then contacted Victoria police.
The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.
Police did not provide a description of the suspect, and are asking people in the area to be vigilant.
Anyone with information is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654.
