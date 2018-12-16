Crime
December 16, 2018 1:34 pm

Victoria police investigating after woman sexually assaulted in her home

By Online Journalist  Global News

A police cruiser in Victoria, B.C.

BC Emergency Photography / Flickr
A A

Victoria police are investigating a frightening sexual assault involving a weapon early Saturday morning.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. in the 800 block of Ellery Street.

READ MORE: Police issue warning after 12-year-old girl allegedly sexually assaulted in Victoria mall

The incident happened around 1 a.m. in the 800 block of Ellery Street.

Google Maps

Police said a man, armed with a weapon, entered a woman’s apartment and sexually assaulted her.

The woman was able to flee the suite and report the incident to the RCMP, who then contacted Victoria police.

WATCH: Vancouver police looking for suspect in sexual assault of six-year-old girl

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

READ MORE: Saanich man charged after sexual assaults at Victoria residential care facility

Police did not provide a description of the suspect, and are asking people in the area to be vigilant.

Anyone with information is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Assault
Break And Enter
Break In
Ellery Street
Home Invasion
news
Sexual Assault
sexual assault weapon
Victoria
Victoria police
Victoria sexual assault

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News