Victoria police investigating after woman sexually assaulted in her home

Victoria police are investigating a frightening sexual assault involving a weapon early Saturday morning.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. in the 800 block of Ellery Street.

Police said a man, armed with a weapon, entered a woman’s apartment and sexually assaulted her.

The woman was able to flee the suite and report the incident to the RCMP, who then contacted Victoria police.

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

Police did not provide a description of the suspect, and are asking people in the area to be vigilant.

Anyone with information is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654.