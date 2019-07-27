New Brunswick RCMP issue warning about purchasing items over social media

New Brunswick RCMP are warning citizens in the northeastern part of the province to be aware of fraudulent activity on social media.

According to police, the scam works like this: an individual or individuals will post an item for sale on social media.

When someone shows interest in the item, the individual(s) request that money be sent to them electronically in order to reserve the item, police say.

Once the money is received, the advertisement is deleted and the seller can no longer be contacted.

New Brunswick RCMP say that so far, six complaints are being investigated in the Acadian Peninsula between Tracadie-Sheila, N.B., and Ste-Marie-St-Raphaël, N.B.

The amount of money reportedly stolen can reach up to $500, according to police, while items posted for sale have included children’s toys and kitchen appliances.

RCMP say there could be more victims in the province.

Officers are encouraging everyone who purchases items through social media to avoid making electronic payments before seeing the items in person.

Anyone who may have been a victim of this alleged fraud is encouraged to contact local police.