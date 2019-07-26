‘Once Upon a Time’ actor dies after motorcycle crash in Port Moody, B.C.

A Vancouver-area actor known for his role on the popular TV show Once Upon a Time has died after crashing his motorcycle in Port Moody B.C. Tuesday.

Family and friends have confirmed on social media that Gabe Khouth suffered cardiac arrest while riding his motorcycle in the Lower Mainland city.

Khouth played the role of Sneezy in 43 episodes of the ABC show from 2011 until its end in 2018. He also featured in episodes of iZombie and Supernatural and movies like Tim Burton’s Big Eyes.

According to his IMDB page, Khouth was 46 years old and was born in North Vancouver. It also says he died on July 23.

Port Moody police originally reported the crash on Tuesday, which happened just after 1:30 p.m. that day at the intersection of St. Johns and Queens streets.

At that time, police said the driver was taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Police confirmed on Friday the victim, who they did not identify, died in hospital shortly after the crash.

“The police investigation is ongoing,” Deputy Chief Const. Ken MacDonald said in an email to Global News. “However, there is no evidence to indicate other motorists or persons were contributing factors in the collision.”

The BC Coroners Service confirmed they are investigating the death of a Vancouver man in his late 40s, but would also not identify the victim.

Jason Burkart, who played Little John on the show, posted video of Khouth’s brother Sam Vincent at the scene of the crash Thursday, urging people to bring flowers and messages to pay their respects.

Burkart also shared the location on his Twitter page along with his own tribute to Khouth.

On Friday, Vincent, who is also an actor, posted his own video confirming Khouth’s death.

“He went out doing what he loved,” Vincent says in the video. “He’s at peace now.”

Other former costars from “Once Upon a Time” have since taken to social media mourning Khouth’s death, along with the show’s co-creator Adam Horowitz.

On July 23rd, my friend, Gabe Kouth appeared to suffer a cardiac arrest while riding his motorcycle and tragically died as a result.

Gabe ALWAYS put a smile on everyone’s face.

My deepest condolences to his Family and friends

RIP-You kind, kind soul#Heartbroken #gonetoosoon pic.twitter.com/YxM516Xrxh — Peter Kelamis (@PeterKelamis) July 26, 2019

Terribly saddened to learn of the passing of Gabe Khouth… a lovely man, a great talent, and an indelible part of Once Upon A Time since the beginning. But more importantly, he was our friend. He will be missed. RIP, Gabe. — Adam Horowitz (@AdamHorowitzLA) July 26, 2019

Vancouver-based Trisko Talent Management, which managed Khouth, posted its own tribute.

To our friend and client #GabeKhouth, you've contributed to our industry in so many different ways as an entertainer, voice over artist, actor and creative soul.

You will be dearly missed by all the lives you've touched and will always be in our hearts. pic.twitter.com/JZh16fRNdj — Trisko Talent (@TriskoTalent) July 26, 2019

Khouth’s last post to Instagram was published shortly before his death, where he shared his love of Cuban cigars.

A spokesperson for ABC Studios, which produced “Once Upon a Time,” said the studio did not have an official statement to share at this time.

Global News has reached out to Khouth’s family for comment.