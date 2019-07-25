Crime
July 25, 2019 11:13 am
Updated: July 25, 2019 11:14 am

26-year-old woman arrested after man found dead in Laval

By Brittany Henriques Global News

A Montreal police cruiser.

Rachel Lau/Global News
A A

A 26-year-old woman has been arrested in connection to the fatal stabbing of a man in Laval, north of Montreal.

READ MORE: Man arrested in connection with slaying of landlord

Officers received a 911 call at 1:30 a.m. Thursday about a body found in an apartment on Robin Boulevard in the Laval-des-Rapides district.

READ MORE: Laval man shot dead: police

The 53-year-old victim was declared dead at the scene.

Laval police say he suffered multiple stab wounds from a sharp object. The relationship between the woman and victim remains unknown.

READ MORE: Police in Laval investigating third homicide in a week

The suspect is expected to be questioned by investigators later in the day Thursday.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Laval
Laval police
laval stabbing
Laval-des-Rapides

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.