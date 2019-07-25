26-year-old woman arrested after man found dead in Laval
A 26-year-old woman has been arrested in connection to the fatal stabbing of a man in Laval, north of Montreal.
Officers received a 911 call at 1:30 a.m. Thursday about a body found in an apartment on Robin Boulevard in the Laval-des-Rapides district.
The 53-year-old victim was declared dead at the scene.
Laval police say he suffered multiple stab wounds from a sharp object. The relationship between the woman and victim remains unknown.
The suspect is expected to be questioned by investigators later in the day Thursday.
