26-year-old woman arrested after man found dead in Laval

A 26-year-old woman has been arrested in connection to the fatal stabbing of a man in Laval, north of Montreal.

Officers received a 911 call at 1:30 a.m. Thursday about a body found in an apartment on Robin Boulevard in the Laval-des-Rapides district.

The 53-year-old victim was declared dead at the scene.

Laval police say he suffered multiple stab wounds from a sharp object. The relationship between the woman and victim remains unknown.

The suspect is expected to be questioned by investigators later in the day Thursday.