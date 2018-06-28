Man arrested in connection with slaying of landlord

A Quebec man sought in the slaying of a 71-year-old woman is now in police custody.

A Laval police tactical unit arrested Christophe Oliviera Thursday at a chalet near Sainte-Marcelline-de-Kildare, near Rawdon, Que. northeast of Montreal.

Police say the operation took place at about 1 a.m. and Quebec provincial police assisted in Oliviera’s arrest.

They’d been looking for him since Saturday, when they were called to a duplex in Laval, just north of Montreal, and found the victim outside the home with signs of trauma on her body.

Her death was declared at the scene.

Police say the Oliviera, 31, lived with the victim but was not related to her.

He will be questioned by police and could appear in court Thursday.