Second mission necessary to remove all explosives from N.L. shipwrecks

The Canadian Armed Forces says another operation will be necessary to remove undetonated explosives from two shipwrecks off Bell Island, N.L.

Scheduled work concluded Wednesday, but bad weather and poor access prevented divers from reaching ordnance on two of the four iron ore carriers sunk by German U-Boats during the Second World War, bringing the explosives down with them.

The well-preserved wrecks have since become attractions for divers from around the world.

So far, two boxes of .303 rounds and 82 explosives had been removed from the wrecks of the Rose Castle and Saganaga.

Work to remove ordnance from the two remaining ships, the Lord Strathcona and PLM 27, will happen at an unspecified later date, according to a statement.

Divers conducted a reconnaissance of the two ships before leaving the site to build a detailed plan for the next mission to remove the ordnance.