Steep Rock, Man. goats up for sale following complaints from locals

Two goats that have become a tourist attraction in Steep Rock, Man. may soon be grazing on.

For the last few years the goats, Hopper and Gonzo, have spent their summers lazing in the sun and meeting tourists on their namesake island — Goat Island — in the community, located about 209 kms northwest of Winnipeg on the east shore of Lake Manitoba.

But the pair’s days on the island are numbered, according to a Facebook post from their owners.

“The famous Steep Rock island goats, Hopper & Gonzo, are for sale,” reads the post added to Steep Rock Kayak’s Facebook page Tuesday.

“Due to complaints filed by some locals and local cottage owners, Hopper & Gonzo will be seized (at the) end of the month.”

In June Steep Rock Kayak’s owner Peter Hofbauer told Global News he brought the goats to live on the island a few years ago, not realizing they would become such a tourist attraction.

Originally, he’d intended to have the goats keep walking trails on the island trim, but the pair instead became a destination for kayakers and paddlers visiting the community.

“I would say the majority of people coming now from the city, they’re coming to see the goats on the island,” Hofbauer said at the time.

“They paddle out here and see the goats and have a really fun unique experience.”

Steep Rock Kayak’s Facebook post says the goats are for sale “either for pets or meat.”

An online petition called Save the Steep Rock Goats, set up since the Facebook post went up, had 240 signatures as of noon Wednesday.