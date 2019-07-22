4 arrested after OPP raid home in Simcoe

Four people were arrested after Norfolk County OPP raided a home in Simcoe.

Police say they conducted a warrant at a home on Kent Street South last Thursday.

OPP say they seized a quantity of drugs as well as some money.

Khivant Wright, 18, of Barrie, Marjon Guadario, 23, of Etobicoke, Marcus Opoku-Ware, 25, of Toronto, and Derrick Chartrand, 65, of Norfolk County were all arrested and charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl and possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine.

In addition Wright, Guadario Opoku-Ware have also been charged with possession property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Chartrand was also charged with possession of methadone.