2 impaired boaters charged, no serious incidents at Pottahawk: OPP

The annual Pottawhawk boat party, which attracts thousands of people in southern Ontario every year, has gone by without any major incidents, police say.

However, Norfolk County OPP are still reminding everyone of the dangers of drinking and boating.

Around 950 boats with about 4,000 people on board hit a sandbar off the shores of Lake Erie for the annual boat party on Sunday.

There were no serious incidents, but police say they were still kept busy dealing with people who chose to drink excessively.

Two people were charged with operating a vessel while impaired and a number of others had to be brought back to shore because they were too intoxicated, officers say.

On the water, police also laid 13 Liquor Licence Act charges, nine Canada Shipping Act charges and six three-day warning suspensions.

On land, officers charged two people with impaired driving, laid seven Liquor Licence Act charges and handed out three three-day warning suspensions.

Officers also dealt with three suspended drivers, noise complaints, traffic complaints and collisions, police say.

Norfolk County OPP were assisted by members and vessels from various other OPP detachments as well as members of the Highway Safety Division, Highway Enforcement Team, Norfolk County Paramedics Services and Norfolk County Fire Department.

Any serious or potentially fatal incidents were avoided thanks to the presence of emergency services ensuring everyone was safe during the boat party, OPP say.

However, police are still reminding everyone that there is no safe level of alcohol consumption when operating a vessel or motor vehicle, and officers are asking everyone to think safe, play safe and be safe.