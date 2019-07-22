Canada
July 22, 2019 9:09 am
Updated: July 22, 2019 9:25 am

Halifax police investigating fatal pedestrian-vehicle collision

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Emergency crews attend a fatal pedestrian-vehicle crash in Halifax on Monday, July 22, 2019.

Alexa MacLean / Global News
A A

Halifax police are on the scene of a fatal collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle in Halifax’s north end.

Halifax Regional Police say the collision happened on Lady Hammond Road between Commission Street and Kempt Road.

Police say the area of Lady Hammond Road remains closed at this time to pedestrian and vehicle traffic as they investigate the cause.

They’re asking the public to avoid the area and take an alternate route.

No other details have been released.

More to come. 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
accident
Commission Street
Crash
Fatal Crash
Fatal pedestrian crash
Halifax
Halifax Regional Police
HRP
Kempt Road
Lady Hammond
Lady Hammond Road
Pedestrian Crash
Police

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.