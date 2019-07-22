Halifax police investigating fatal pedestrian-vehicle collision
Halifax police are on the scene of a fatal collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle in Halifax’s north end.
Halifax Regional Police say the collision happened on Lady Hammond Road between Commission Street and Kempt Road.
Police say the area of Lady Hammond Road remains closed at this time to pedestrian and vehicle traffic as they investigate the cause.
They’re asking the public to avoid the area and take an alternate route.
No other details have been released.
More to come.
