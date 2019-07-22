Boy, 16, stabbed following reports of large fight in Centennial Park: Toronto police

Toronto police say a boy was stabbed late Sunday following reports of a large fight at Centennial Park in Etobicoke.

Police said officers received multiple calls just after 11 p.m. for reports of a 16-year-old boy who had been stabbed after a fight in the area.

A police spokesperson told Global News when authorities arrived on the scene, they found the boy with a stab wound to his lower body near some bleachers by a field in the park.

He was rushed to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident, though the investigation is ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.