American man visiting Toronto kidnapped, robbed after night out: police

Toronto police say an American tourist “partying in the King Street West area” was kidnapped at gunpoint after getting into a stranger’s car.

Police said the alleged kidnapping happened on Monday after the American man was reportedly approached by an unknown man inviting him to another party in a different part of Toronto.

According to police, the American agreed and got into the suspect’s vehicle. He was reportedly driven to another location, where the driver picked up two other men with hoods around their faces, police said.

Investigators said the suspect then stopped the car and went to the trunk to get a gun, allegedly pointing it at the victim and demanding all of his belongings.

Officers said the American complied and was taken to a residential park, where he was reportedly hit in the face with a handgun as the other suspects used his debit card to withdraw cash.

The suspects then reportedly took the keys to the victim’s short-term rental property and stole all of his clothing, police said.

After allegedly being held against his will for two hours, officers said the suspects let the American go and he reported the incident to police.

On Wednesday, 21-year-old Yan Cedrick Mone, of Toronto, was arrested.

Mone is facing multiple charges, including kidnapping, using a firearm to commit an indictable offence, possessing a firearm without a licence, robbery with a firearm, assault with a weapon, extortion, fraud under $5,000, break and enter and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

The two other hooded suspects are still at large, police said.

One suspect is described as a man between 20 and 25 years old with a medium build who was wearing a dark-coloured hooded sweater and dark track pants at the time of the alleged incident.

The second outstanding suspect is described as a man between 20 and 25 years old with a medium build who was wearing a dark-coloured hooded sweater.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).