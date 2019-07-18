Woman allegedly sexually assaulted by man posing as rideshare driver: Toronto police

Toronto police say they are looking for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman after claiming to be her rideshare driver.

On Monday, at around 10:30 p.m., officers were called to Eglinton Avenue West and Jane Street for reports of a suspicious incident.

When they arrived, a 28-year-old woman told officers she had ordered a car through a ridesharing app.

Police said she got into a vehicle, described as a grey or silver four-door car, which she thought was the ride she ordered.

According to police, the driver led the woman to believe he was her rideshare driver and then allegedly drove her to a parking lot and sexually assaulted her.

Investigators said the suspect also made death threats to the woman.

The suspect is described as a 25- to 35-year-old man who stands approximately five feet seven inches to five feet nine inches tall with a small build and a short beard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).