Man charged with sexual assault after posing as ridesharing driver: Toronto police

Toronto police say they have arrested a man who allegedly pretended to be a ridesharing driver and sexually assaulted a woman who thought he was her ridesharing driver.

Police said that on Sunday, just before 4 a.m., officers were called to the area of Caledonia Road and Lawrence Avenue for reports of a sexual assault.

A 21-year-old woman told police she had ordered a taxi through a ridesharing company.

Investigators said she was picked up by a man who claimed he was a ridesharing driver.

The woman was then driven to a secluded area, where police allege the driver sexually assaulted her, stole her cellphone and forced her out of the car.

Suhail Siddiqi, 33, of Ajax has been charged with sexual assault, robbery and overcoming resistance by choking.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.