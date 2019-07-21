Fire in Burnaby neighbourhood leaves family of 3 without a home

A family of three are displaced after their home caught fire in Burnaby Saturday night.

It happened in the 5100-block of Patrick Ave around 9:30 p.m., fire officials confirmed Sunday.

Assistant Fire Chief Stewart Colburn says the family was luckily able to escape the three-storey home unscathed.

“All the people got out, there was no injuries reported,” Colburn said.

@BurnabyFireDept fighting a structure fire in the 5100 Block of Patrick@IAFF323 heavy fire venting from 2nd floor bedroom window. An aggressive interior operation achieved rapid fire extinguish and life protection. Great commitment to keep our community safe.@CityofBurnaby — Burnaby Fire (@BurnabyFireDept) July 21, 2019

The chief says when crews arrived, heavy smoke was seen pluming out of the residence.

“Flames were coming out of the main floor and up into the attack,” Colburn said.

The fire was contained to a bedroom on the second floor and the attic, he added.

Fire investigators are now looking into the cause of the blaze.

Colburn said the family is receiving assistance from victims’ services.