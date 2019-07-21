Man rescued on Lake Manitoba after spending night stranded on boat

A 60-year-old camper spent nearly 24 hours on Lake Manitoba before being safely brought to shore.

The camper didn’t return to his campsite at Vakker Beach Campground on the west shore of Lake Manitoba on Friday night.

Local campers began a search on the water first thing Saturday morning, after last seeing the man fishing in his boat just after 5 p.m. the night before.

RCMP Search and Rescue crews received a call regarding the missing boater just before 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Officers determined the boater may have drifted across the lake to the Ashern area.

After co-ordinating a land and air search with the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre, the man was found just after 3 p.m.

The air search team guided the boater to the shore where he was met by the RCMP land search team.

Police say the man was in good spirits following the rescue and did not sustain any injuries.

