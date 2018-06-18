Governments pledge $540M to solve Lake Manitoba, Lake St. Martin flooding

The federal and provincial governments are planning to spend up to $540 million dollars for new flood management for Lake Manitoba and Lake St. Martin outlet channels.
Severe flooding in the areas in 2011 and 2014 resulted in extensive damage to homes and businesses as well as evacuations in communities around lake st. Martin.
The project announced Monday will consist of building two 23-kilometre-long diversion channels:
Construction of two bridges, water control structures and adjustment of surrounding highways are also included in the plan.
The two governments will split the costs 50/50 at $247.5 million each.
The governments identified the channels project as a major priority and said the access road to Lake St. Martin is underway, with the rest of the work scheduled to in fall 2019 at the earliest.
