Halifax police seek suspect in connection to assault

Halifax Regional Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in relation to an assault that occurred in Halifax early Sunday.

At approximately 2:14 a.m., police were called to an assault that had just occurred in the area of Agricola Street and North Street.

Police said a woman walking in the area was physically assaulted by a man not known to her while walking home. The suspect tried to pull her to an isolated area.

A passerby saw this take place and intervened and the suspect ran. The victim suffered minor injuries.

The suspect is described as a white male with a medium build and wearing dark clothing and glasses, he may have had facial tattoos as well.

Police are asking anyone who has any information on this incident to contact police by calling 902-490-5020.