New sex assault charges against South Stormont man after new victim talks to OPP

A 48-year-old man from South Stormont is facing additional charges of sexual assault and sexual exploitation in an ongoing police investigation after another alleged victim came forward to Ontario Provincial Police.

OPP is not naming the man in order to protect the identity of the young girls who have accused him, said a statement from the force’s detachment in Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry.

The man had previously been charged with five counts of sexual assault, four counts of sexual exploitation and two counts of assault in June.

Provincial police say these charges relate to “incidents involving several young girls” who claim the man knew them and had sexually and physically touched them.

OPP arrested the man a second time on July 8 after investigating the new allegations made against him, according to the detachment’s statement on Friday.

The accused man appeared in court in Alexandria on all the charges on July 10, according to OPP Const. Tylor Copeland.

Investigators urge anyone with information about this case to call 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.